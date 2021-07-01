The Bold Type season 6: why isn’t it happening at Freeform?







Following tonight’s series finale, there’s a chance you’d think about The Bold Type season 6 happening at some point … right? Why not? This is a show that has a devoted following, and we certainly think that there would be viewers curious in seeing what the future could hold.

Unfortunately, another season just wasn’t in the cards here, and there might be a number of different reasons for that. When Freeform renewed the show for a season 5, they knew full well that they were planning to wrap things up. Hence, the decision to only give the show six episodes — the smallest season yet by a wide margin. Unless there was some miraculous ratings surge, this was the end of the road from the get-go — and there was no ratings surge. Viewership for season 5 has been fairly steady (at least in terms of live viewings) to season 4, and that was unfortunately, barely enough to get the show renewed at all. We’re sure it still performs in digital viewings rather well, but that data is not readily available.

Is there still a chance that more episodes could be ordered someday? That’s not something that we would rule out, largely due to what we’ve seen on TV over the past several years. While we think it’s unlikely The Bold Type ever surfaces again, we’ve learned to say “never say never” with the idea of any show coming back. The TV world just has a tendency to shift and change with each passing day.

So instead of spending too much time thinking about a season 6, let’s be grateful that we even had five seasons in the first place! We’ve had a chance over the course of these to see an incredible journey for Kat, Sutton, and Jane — they’ve dealt with enormous challenges and served as an inspiration for much of the show’s core viewer base.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Bold Type right now

Do you wish you had a chance to see The Bold Type season 6?

What sort of stories do you envision for these characters moving forward? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to also come back around for some other updates. (Photo: Freeform.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







