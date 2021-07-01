MasterChef Legends episode 6 spoilers: Michael Mina & a mystery box!







Next week on MasterChef Legends episode 6, the remaining home cooks are going to be faced with quite a set of challenges. Not only is Michael Mina going to be the guest judge in the kitchen, but they also be forced to combat their first Mystery Box Challenge of the season!

We’ve always said that Mystery Boxes are one of our favorite things that this show does. It’s one that allows these cooks to be creative and try things that they may not otherwise do. Winning a show like this has to be pushed out of your comfort zone, which is probably why we see things like dessert challenges and ones that require you to cook for many people. You need to have skill, precision, and creativity rolled into one little package. Sometimes, you need all of the be above…

So what’s the focus of the other challenge going to be? In a word, beef. You’ll see all of the cooks have to utilize the ingredient in some shape or form, though we’ll have to wait and see precisely what that is.

While we’re starting to get a sense now of who some of the stronger chefs are in the competition, we’re hardly in a spot where everything is crystal clear. We have a feeling that there will be a few more surprises moving forward, and challenges where potential favorites could fall. What this show may ultimately need are a few surprise eliminations or curveballs to keep people fascinated — just remember that it often can get a little bit formulaic, as we’ve seen so many standard challenges in that kitchen over the years. That in itself may be one of the big reasons why these Legends are ultimately present.

