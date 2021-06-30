America’s Got Talent: Jayy wows with ‘Lost Without You,’ talks painful past







At the conclusion of tonight’s America’s Got Talent, we had a chance to see a fantastic performance from Jayy, but also a story of heartbreak.

What we learned about Jayy before she even performed was that both her parents were murdered in front of her — we can’t even imagine the trauma that she has gone through. She had to put her own dreams aside in order to care for her siblings, but this was her opportunity to put herself first.

We admire Jayy’s courage — not only for persevering, but performing a song like “Lost Without You” that has so much emotion in it. This was a song that could have easily caused her to break down on stage but that didn’t happen — instead, she soared, even though you could see the heartache on her face and hear her voice breaking at times. She’s got a voice that people out there are going to remember for some time.

If feels like America’s Got Talent has tried its best to not showcase as many singers this season as they have in the past, and that choice may be deliberate. It’s allowed for the vocalists they have spotlighted to be all the more impactful and notable. We’ve heard so many singers over the years that in order to impress us, you really have to bring something special. Jayy did that and following this, we’re immensely curious to know what other songs are in her arsenal.

One other thing we want to spotlight here is Howie Mandel’s comments, where he talked about hearing her parents’ legacy through her. It goes back to something that he has said in many interviews: His legacy is his children. It doesn’t matter what else he does in his career.

What do you think about Jayy and her audition at the end of tonight’s America’s Got Talent?

We know they're proud of you @JayyMusic_. We just know it. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/QNfA3L5Cxw — America’s Got Talent (@AGT) June 30, 2021

