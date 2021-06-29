Motherland: Fort Salem season 2 episode 3 spoilers: Difficult dreams…







Next week on Freeform Motherland: Fort Salem season 2 episode 3 is going to be here. So what can you expect throughout it?

This particular episode carries with it the title of “A Tiffany,” and we get a sense that a wide array of different struggles lie at the core. Take, for example, Raelle trying her best to prove herself, while Tally asks some enormous questions about what is happening to her. Because we are still so early on in the season, we’re at a point right now where some of these stories could develop for weeks to come — or twist and turn in ways that you do not expect. No matter where they go, we have a feeling that they will prove to be dramatic and morph the show further.

Below, we do have the full Motherland: Fort Salem season 2 episode 3 synopsis to get some additional insight on where the story could go from here:

Raelle prepares to show her ability to the top brass, while Abigail struggles with her new role. Tally begins to question her unsettling dreams. Anacostia and Scylla form a plan to infiltrate the enemy further.

Looking ahead beyond episode 3…

One of the things to watch out for in episode 4 and beyond is a rise in anti-witch sentiment — something that could cause a great deal of conflict moving forward. While we know that this is a show with supernatural elements, it’s clear that there is an effort being made to reflect things that are present in real life. Take, for example, fear and anger towards those who are different.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Motherland: Fort Salem season 2 episode 3?

What do you most want to see when it comes to Motherland: Fort Salem season 2 episode 3?

