The Flash season 7 episode 16 spoilers: Can Diggle stop Godspeed war?







The Flash season 7 episode 16 is coming to The CW next week, and signs point to it being significant for a couple of reasons.

Take, for example, the chance to see David Ramsey back in action! The former Arrow star has been turning up across some of these shows as of late, in addition to directing episodes behind the scenes. Here, he will be stepping into the world of Central City to help out amidst the greater Godspeed War. Given his experience tackling big threats plus his ties to ARGUS, it makes sense that he would be of use here. Given the power of Godspeed — plus the sheer numbers they are dealing it — it makes sense for Barry Allen to take all of the help that he can.

For a few more details about some of the other big storylines here, we suggest that you check out the full The Flash season 7 episode 16 synopsis below:

DAVID RAMSEY GUEST STARS – John Diggle (guest star David Ramsey) arrives in Central City with a weapon to help Barry (Grant Gustin) stop the Godspeed War. Meanwhile, Allegra (Kayla Compton) and Ultraviolet’s (guest star Alexa Baraja Plante) new bond is put to the ultimate test, while Joe (Jesse L. Martin) and Kristin Kramer (guest star Carmen Moore) are hunted by a former colleague of hers. Marcus Stokes directed the episode written by Kristen Kim & Dan Fisk (#716). Original airdate 7/6/2021

One other thing to remember entering this episode is simple: Where we are in the season at the moment! There are only a couple more installments left after this one, so the writers are going to have to build quickly before we make it to the end of the road … or at least a cliffhanger leading into season 8.

