Good Omens season 2 renewal (surprisingly) announced at Amazon







Go ahead and consider this the big TV news of the day that we certainly did not expect. After originally billing it as a limited series, Amazon has decided to go ahead and order a season 2 of Good Omens.

Why in the world would they do this? There are a lot of reasons for it, but the #1 may very well be its performance. This is a series that performed extremely well, and with Michael Sheen no longer attached to a project after the cancellation of Prodigal Son, the door is now open in a way that it wasn’t before.

In a statement, here is some of what original author Neil Gaiman (who also serves as an executive producer here) had to say about the series coming back:

“It’s 31 years since Good Omens was published, which means it’s 32 years since Terry Pratchett and I lay in our respective beds in a Seattle hotel room at a World Fantasy Convention, and plotted the sequel … I got to use bits of the sequel in Good Omens — that’s where our angels came from. Terry’s not here any longer, but when he was, we had talked about what we wanted to do with Good Omens, and where the story went next. And now, thanks to BBC Studios and Amazon, I get to take it there.

“I have enlisted some wonderful collaborators, and John Finnemore has come on board to carry the torch with me. There are so many questions people have asked about what happened next (and also, what happened before) to our favorite Angel and Demon. Here are the answers you’ve been hoping for. We are back in Soho, and all through time and space, solving a mystery, which starts with an angel wandering through Soho, with no memory.”

David Tennant will return for season 2 alongside Sheen and per the logline, it “will explore storylines that go beyond the original source material to illuminate the uncanny friendship between Aziraphale, a fussy angel and rare book dealer, and the fast-living demon Crowley. Having been on Earth since The Beginning and with the Apocalypse thwarted, Aziraphale and Crowley are getting back to easy living amongst mortals in London’s Soho when an unexpected messenger presents a surprising mystery.”

It’s still far too early to tell when another season of Good Omens is going to arrive but if we had to guess, we’d say that a release in 2022 feels likely.

