Love Island USA video: Meet the season 3 cast for the first time!

If you look below, you can check out a brief video courtesy of the show’s official account, one that offers up a good sense of who some of the people are who are heading out to Hawaii. (Technically, there are a couple of contestants who already live out there.) This is a diverse group of people trying to find love (and/or fame) in a tropical setting, and we’re sure that it’s going to continue to be more of what you loved about the first two seasons.

Do we have some frustrations with the cast? Sure, with the #1 being the reliance on typical standards of what is traditionally good-looking. Could we get a couple of contestants who don’t look like they were one of the popular kids in school? We do appreciate the contestants who show a little more of their vulnerable side out there, plus have some conversations that are about more than just what they look like in a bathing suit.

CBS is premiering Love Island USA the same night as the latest season of Big Brother, which serves as a pretty-clear reminder that they are trying to make this show still the sensation it is in the UK. While the first two seasons failed to dominate in the ratings, clearly the network appreciates the younger demographic that tunes in here — it’s something that they are trying to court for years down the road, which is probably why Love Island could continue to air even if this season fails to make much of a splash.

Remember that the new season will premiere at 9:30 p.m. Eastern time, which is immediately following the premiere of Big Brother 23. Here’s to hoping for a great season in advance!

