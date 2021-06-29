New Amsterdam season 4: When could filming kick off?







We know that there is a New Amsterdam season 4 coming to NBC — at this point, it’s mostly a question of when. A part of that depends on filming. When is production going to officially start?

The first thing that we should point out here is that shows don’t often confirm specific filming dates — it’s just not something they need to do. While shows are for public consumption at the time they come on the air, that’s not the case behind the scenes. They have work to do and they try to do that as efficiently as possible. Our best hope is that when the cast and crew return to set, we’ll get some sort of behind-the-scenes photo featuring everyone there.

Based on the information that’s currently out there (including some casting listings), the fair assumption is that filming is going to start off in July in New York City. That means that this show is back to a fairly-normal schedule after an abbreviated season 3 brought on by the global health crisis. This also means that the show could be set up rather well to premiere in September. We’re sure that there will still be safety measures on set, but the series can get back to looking and feeling more like the New Amsterdam of old.

By the end of the premiere, we are more than expecting that New Amsterdam is going to dive into more or less what everyone wants story-wise following the events of the season 3 finale: What’s next for Max and Helen? Are we going to see the beginnings of a proper relationship? We of course want to see that, plus also the show’s signature medical cases and some character development for everyone all across the map.

