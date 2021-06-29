Bachelor in Paradise 2021: When will the first trailer arrive?







For those of you who aren’t aware, Bachelor in Paradise 2021 has been in production for a good while now — and it will be back this summer! New episodes are going to air after Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette and with that in mind, another question comes to the surface: When will we get the first trailer? What will be in it?

Hopefully, we’re going to get some more information on what’s ahead a little bit sooner rather than later.

If we’re to base the timing of a Bachelor in Paradise trailer on when they traditionally air, our assumption is that you’ll see some footage during the upcoming The Men Tell All special. We’ll probably get some sort of tease here, and then another at the After the Final Rose at the end of this season. That gives production a couple of kicks at the can to display the cast, plus some of the drama you’re going to see.

Odds are, the roster for Paradise this summer is going to be more stacked than ever. Think about it like this — there are basically four seasons in between The Bachelor and The Bachelorette that have passed since the last time the show was down in Mexico. That means a larger pool than usual! We just hope that there are a few successful relationships that come from this — plus a lot of the signature craziness and drama, as well.

What do you want to see when it comes to Bachelor in Paradise 2021?

