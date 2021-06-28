Loki episode 4 trailer: A Mobius reunion + more Sylvie chaos







In just a couple of days Loki episode 4 is going to be here — why not take a look at that, or a little bit more that’s coming after it is available?

Feast your eyes on the new midseason trailer below, as it’s stuffed full of all sorts of humor, action, and signature Loki antics. Also, you get to see the character alongside Owen Wilson’s Mobius again, just in case you were concerned that he and Sylvie were actually stuck at the end of this past episode. That’s clearly not the case. Instead, the two are going to be utilized further in some capacity, as you can see them wander through the halls with the signature restraints. (Poor Loki — he’s insulted that Sylvie has more security around her than him.)

This trailer is clever in a couple of different ways. First and foremost, there’s a lot of footage that you’ve seen before! It helps to distract you from the fact that only a certain percentage of this is actually new. (We know some of the older clips make more sense in context, but still.) Also, this trailer manages to get you really excited without giving all that much away. Sure, there is time travel involved, alongside the possibility that Loki does something to muck up history in a real way.

The remaining three episodes of Loki will drop over the next three Wednesdays, with the finale currently set for July 14. Like with WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, we wouldn’t go into any of this with some sort of expectation that more episodes will be coming down the road. Instead, we’d just enjoy the show as it currently is and imagine it folding into the rest of the greater MCU.

Related – Be sure to secure some more information when it comes to Loki right now

What do you most want to see on Loki episode 4, let alone the rest of the season?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, remember to stick around — there are other updates coming all about the show that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Disney+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







