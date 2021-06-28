In Treatment season 5: Is it renewed, canceled at HBO?







Following its season 4 finale tonight on HBO, is there a chance at an In Treatment season 5? Can you realistically hope for a renewal?

Before we go too far down some sort of renewal/cancellation rabbit hole, let’s just start off by noting just unusual the path was for this show to get back on the air. Season 4 premiered more than ten years after the end of season 3, and features a ton of new faces both in front of the camera (led by star Uzo Aduba) and behind the scenes. It is very much a reinvention of everything that you saw in the past, and there is always a chance that more changes could come down the road.

What we’re trying to say is this: Even if there is no season 5 renewal over the next few months, that doesn’t mean that the show itself is completely dead. It could always come back years down the road, presumably with different writers and a new lead.

Personally, though, we’d love at least one more season with Uzo at the helm, largely because it feels like there is a whole lot more that could be explored between her Dr. Brooke Taylor and some of her patients. This is a show that has such a different pace and style that putting her with new people could be interesting — especially if they have completely different personalities.

As for whether or not the season 4 ratings are good enough to even deserve a renewal, that is such a hard thing to quantify. HBO doesn’t care about live ratings; they care about the overall percentage of people watching. Unfortunately, that’s not something that they regularly release and we’re left to just throw out guesses into the universe. Because In Treatment is different from anything else that they do, we hope that it’s something they consider bringing back — whether it be now or in the long-term.

Do you want to see an In Treatment season 5 renewal over at HBO?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around to get some other news on the show. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







