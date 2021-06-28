The Republic of Sarah episode 4 spoilers: The quest for currency







One of the things that is rather fun about The Republic of Sarah is that every week, you see a little more world-building. Creating your own country is one of those things that can sound fun on paper, but then once it actually happens you discover new problems every single day.

Within episode 4, one of the biggest struggles for Sarah is going to be currency — since Greylock is not a part of the United States anymore, dollars don’t work the same way they once did. With that in mind, the focus becomes trying to create your own money. How do you do that? Well realistically, it doesn’t happen overnight! You have to formulate it, print it, and then find a way to make it worth something in your local economy.

For a few more details, be sure to check out our full The Republic of Sarah episode 4 synopsis below:

MONEY TROUBLE – When Sarah (Stella Baker) discovers that everyone in Greylock is being charged foreign transaction fees, she enlists her friends to help her create own currency. Grover (Ian Duff) shares with Danny (Luke Mitchell) what really happened to Corinne (Hope Lauren) after he left. Bella (Landry Bender) and Tyler (Forrest Goodluck) try to find a way to make their relationship work long distance. Meanwhile, Ellen (Megan Follows) asks Sarah for help with her sobriety, which forces Sarah to learn to let go. Nia Holloway and Izabella Alvarez also star. PJ Pesce directed the episode written by Katie Wech (#104). Original airdate 7/5/2021. Every episode of THE REPUBLIC OF SARAH will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

The one thing that we do hope outside of the story is that The Republic of Sarah continues to find an audience. To the surprise of no one, the series dropped some viewers following the premiere and moving into episode 2. It needs to stabilize (and soon) if it wants to have a chance at coming back.

