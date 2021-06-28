The Blacklist season 9: When could filming officially begin?







In the wake of one of the most controversial finales of 2021, the show will go on with The Blacklist season 9. There is no premiere date as of yet, but the writing staff is already at work trying to make sure the latest episodes are as good as possible.

Since work is already being done there, it seems fitting to move into the next question: When could production start on season 9 in earnest?

Ultimately, networks and studios are not one to comment on the start of production far in advance, so don’t be shocked by all of the radio silence out there. The only thing that is known is that filming will kick off in the summer, leading to a premiere at some point this fall. “Fall” is a pretty relative term, as it could mean late September, October, or November; we have a hard time thinking the show premieres later than Thanksgiving.

The one thing we’d advise you to have leading up to the show (whenever it comes on) is patience. After all, remember that The Blacklist did not wrap production on season 8 until a couple of weeks before the finale! If they were to get back to work next month, that’d be one of the shortest hiatuses in existence. We imagine that the cast and crew will have some sort of a break, which means we’re still a few weeks out, at least, from filming starting back up.

We’ll obviously keep watch on this subject over the next few weeks — once there is more to report on, we will have it for you here.

What are you hoping to see when it comes to The Blacklist season 9?

