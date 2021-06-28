Big Brother 23: The biggest week of preseason, Zingbot & more







We’re just nine days away from the premiere of Big Brother 23 on CBS and as you would expect, there’s a lot to look forward to!

Is this going to be the week where the network finally lifts the veil on what’s ahead this summer? It’s fair to guess that something is coming right around the corner. Typically, cast reveals come around a week before the premiere, and with that it’s fair to speculate that names will be dropping any day now. We suppose that it’s possible that CBS could wait until premiere night to confirm the group like they did last year, but we don’t really understand the logic in that. Since these are all-new players, don’t you want to build up some excitement around them before the July 4 holiday?

Want some other Big Brother 23 preseason video coverage? Then be sure to check out what we’ve got for you below! After you do just that, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube! We’ll have live-feed coverage and a whole lot more there all season long, and we wouldn’t want you to miss it.

If we don’t get news around the cast reveal this season for whatever reason, we’d settle for more info on the house plus any new twists that happen to emerge. One thing that CBS is already doing is teasing the return of Zingbot on their official Twitter page. (See below.) We don’t see this as some sort of sign that the robot will have a larger role this season; it’s really just a way to promote the season without giving anything away.

One more thing to remember about all things related to Big Brother preseason content: We often read too much into posts far in advance. Remember when Julie Chen dressed up as all of those different players the fall before season 22 aired?

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Big Brother right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Big Brother 23?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you take a look at that, remember to stick around! There are some other updates ahead that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

It's about to be a summer full of Big Brother, and our favorite bot is bringing the heat. 🔥 Watch the premiere of #BB23 on July 7th! pic.twitter.com/YGhhxPAVSt — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) June 28, 2021

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







