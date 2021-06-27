Evil season 2 episode 3 spoilers: Could we learn about Julia mystery?







As we prepare for Evil season 2 episode 3 to arrive on Paramount+ next week, there is one big Julia question worth asking. What in the world happened to her? Based on the comments made by Leland in this episode, it may be easy to insinuate that she took her own life — and that he pushed her down that path.

Yet, is this truly 100% the case? Was Leland telling David the truth about his actions? Odds are, it’s even more complicated still than the conversation in episode 2 made it seem. The producers clearly know that they have a good mystery on their hands here and through that, they may not feel that much of a need to rush things.

It’s with this very thing in mind that executive producer Robert King says the following to TVLine:

It’s a marathon, not a sprint, on the Julia question. We’re dropping seeds.

Will these seeds turn into something more this season? King hasn’t said, but we’d hope that the truth can emerge here given that Evil still faces a rather uncertain future. This is a show airing on a new streaming service following a really long layoff — it’s also not getting the greatest amount of publicity in the world either. It’s different in terms of style and substance than almost anything out there (there aren’t exactly a whole lot of shows right now dealing with priests and the supernatural realm), but networks/streaming services don’t make decisions based solely on that.

Our personal hope is that they can resolve everything with Julia’s demise this season before dropping a few new seeds down the road — mysteries that can be better paid off in some of the years to come.

