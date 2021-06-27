The Blacklist season 9: Could a new character be added after Liz exit?







We know that Liz Keen won’t be a major part of The Blacklist season — so is anyone else going to be taking her place?

Before we dive too deep into this article, let’s begin by offering up some clarity: When we say this sort of thing, we are not in any way suggesting that Megan Boone’s character be recast. That would feel too repetitive of what we’ve had with Reddington changing his face, and we don’t love the messaging of the show saying that Boone is so expendable that she could be immediately replaced.

What we want to consider instead is the idea of a new series regular. With Megan gone, there is only one major female character on the show in Agent Park. That would be a strange road for the show to go down in season 9. There may be the budget for at least one more character, and there are some fun possibilities.

At the top of our list, at least at present, would be Priya. We saw her briefly in season 8 as a master thief brought in to infiltrate Neville Townsend’s organization. She is smart, capable, and also would fit in rather well with Reddington’s operation. It also felt like we got more of a proper introduction to her than we tend to with most recurring characters. While it’s hard to imagine what would bring her back into this world (she got a pretty handsome reward in the form of valuable gems), she’d offer up a greater sense of adventure to the show.

What other possibilities are out there? The Blacklist could look at giving a recurring player like Paula more to do, or seeing if there’s a way to bring Samar back (which feels unlikely). Another possibility would be creating a new character altogether who could bridge the gap between the FBI and Team Reddington. That was an important role that Liz served since at times, it was hard to imagine the different sides working together.

Do you want to see another character entering the world of The Blacklist for season 9?

