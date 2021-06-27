The Kings season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Showtime?







Following the finale this weekend on Showtime, can you expect The Kings season 2 to happen? Or, was this meant to be a one-and-done sort of creation?

Well, here is where we hand over some of the bad news: This show was always meant to be a docuseries, one that examined four different fighters who helped to bring about a great boxing renaissance. We know that there are so many prolific boxers from the past several decades, but it doesn’t seem as though the point here was to spotlight every single one.

Now that we’ve said all of that … isn’t there a chance for The Kings season 2 to return at some point, or for this show to take a different form? We’re not saying that there are dozens upon dozens of guys who qualify for a series like this, but there has to be more than just four! It may not be something that you need to bust out on an annual basis, but we do think it’s worthwhile that we have a chance to revisit it again in a few years.

One of the challenges that’d come with doing another season is simply finding the right topics for conversation. You have to remember in general that boxing is somewhat oversaturated. There are already a number of movies and/or documentaries about some of the big fighters, so you’d need to go more for under-the-radar stories, or boxers who may have had a great career but weren’t necessarily a big personality.

We’ll see what the future holds here; for now, though, we would highly advise against sitting around and waiting for another season to drop. Showtime has a number of other projects in the works and for them, there may not be that much of a use in looking back.

