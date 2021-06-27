





Is Yellowstone new tonight on Paramount Network? Within this piece, we’re going to take a look at season 4 premiere dates, where they stand, and what the future could hold.

We understand how impatient much of the fandom is and we get it. The show was already on the air at this point last year and with that, it’s hard to understand what’s taking so long now. We’re sure the network also wants it out there, given that this is their #1 show by far and they make a good bit of money on the ad revenue.

Unfortunately, there is no new episode on the network tonight, and we also know there is no new episode, next week. That’s been confirmed already by Paramount Network, as they are planning a big Yellowstone marathon through the Fourth of July Weekend. It doesn’t make sense for them to bring the show back on a holiday, especially one where people are going to be outside doing other things. (It’d be nice if they did announce a premiere date next weekend, though!)

At the moment, the earliest we can expect to see Yellowstone back on the air was on Sunday, July 11, but we even find that to be unlikely at the moment. At this point, it feels like the network is just going to wait until the other side of the Olympics to start airing new episodes.

If you are desperate to see some Yellowstone-related content…

The folks over at the network are doing a good job of putting stuff out there on social media! If you head over here, you can see a video featuring the cast answering some tough questions. We know that this isn’t the same as a season 4 premiere date, but it may have to do for the time being.

What do you most want to see on Yellowstone moving forward?

