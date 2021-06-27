When Calls the Heart season 9: Should we expect July filming start date?







At this time next month, can we expect When Calls the Heart season 9 to officially be in production? Based on current info out there, it’s safe to assume that.

Multiple different sources (including SpoilerTV) are at the moment indicating a July start time for the latest season of the Hallmark Channel hit, and this is something that makes a great deal of sense at this very moment. It benefits this show to be done before the colder weather moves into British Columbia, and this also allows the post-production team enough time to get these stories ready for early next year, when they will most likely premiere.

With us starting to get closer to the end of the global health crisis, we’re sure that the restrictions for season 9 won’t be as intense with what we saw for season 8. Yet, we do still expect everyone to operate with an abundance of caution. That should always be the case with a TV production, but especially in a time like this.

As for what’s coming up story-wise on When Calls the Heart season 9, it goes without saying that Elizabeth and Lucas’ relationship will be near the top of the list of things to be explored. What does that look like? Beyond just that, we have to see if Carson, Henry, and others opt to return to Hope Valley, and what sort of new faces could turn up here, as well. Last season we met the Canfields, and we’re hoping that they are about to be more immersed than ever in the community.

Hopefully, we’ll get something closer to a formal When Calls the Heart season 9 premiere date a little bit later in the year.

