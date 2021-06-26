Dexter season 9: Michael C. Hall on possible premiere date for revival







What is the Dexter season 9 premiere date going to be? We know that this is a question that a LOT of people want an answer to.

Luckily, we’re starting to get a little bit more information on that subject. In a new interview with Times Radio, series star Michael C. Hall made it clear that the long-awaited revival could be premiering on November 7. Of course, remember that this has not been confirmed by the folks at Showtime itself, so we’d still advise you to take a wait-and-see approach. This does nonetheless go in line with what we’ve heard about the show so far. We think that if you’re the network, you want to have this on during a time when other shows will be gearing up for a holiday break.

What’s also curious about this interview is that Hall left it very open in terms of whether or not season 9 will be the end. Back when this project was first announced, the wording was very clear that it would be a limited series … but is that changing? We’re still going into it thinking that this is going to be a ten-episode journey and that’s it, but if it leads to something more, we certainly would not be bad.

One of the most important things creatively about the revival is the return of Clyde Phillips as executive producer. In the eyes of many, the quality of Dexter deteriorated after his initial departure. (We like season 5 more than most, but still.) His presence, plus of course Michael’s, makes us feel a little more confident that we could have redemption for one of the worst series finales ever. That may be one of the big reasons why this show has come back in the first place!

Dexter season 9 is still in the midst of production, so hopefully more will be made clear about it very soon.

