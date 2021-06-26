NCIS: Hawaii spoilers: Meet Vanessa Lachey as Jane Tennant







As you are eagerly awaiting the premiere of NCIS: Hawaii a little bit later this fall, why not take a look behind the scenes?

It’s been announced already that Vanessa Lachey is poised to play the new lead for the series in Jane Tennant, and if you look below (courtesy of Lachey and also director/executive producer Larry Teng), you can get a couple of photos of the character in action. Jane looks about as you would expect for an NCIS Special Agent in Charge, and the series is getting a chance to film at some pretty important locations. Take, for example, Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam.

Will you see a location like this often on the show? Maybe in terms of exterior shots, but typically premieres are a little more ambitious both in terms of their budgets and locations — they are used to create the world and allow for production moving forward to be a bit more feasible. We do think, though, that in general NCIS: Hawaii will try to utilize as many different island settings as possible. If you have a chance to film in such a beautiful place, wouldn’t you want to take advantage?

As great as these images are, we know for a lot of people the real thing to be hyped for is the premiere itself. So when is that going to be? Well, you’re going to be waiting for a little while still in order to see it. Our hope is that come mid-to-late summer CBS will release something more. We think a trailer will be out before September, which is when the first promos are out there for some of the network’s returning shows. They’ll need to build up a good campaign, even if the spin-off is getting one of the best lead-ins out there in the form of NCIS proper.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to NCIS: Hawaii

What are you the most excited to see when it comes to NCIS: Hawaii?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around for some other news. (Photo: CBS.)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanessa Lachey (@vanessalachey)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Larry Teng (@tengstagram)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







