Yellowstone season 4: After its premiere, how much is left?

There are a couple of things that are unusual pertaining to the Paramount Network show this summer. First is, of course, the fact that there is no confirmed premiere date as of yet. (Usually, the show is back on the air by now!) The second here is that there’s no word on the long-term future. Yellowstone was renewed for a season 4 prior to season 3 even airing, and it’s surprising there is no season 5 order given the show’s success. We still think that there will be another year of the show but beyond that, what lies ahead?

We can easily see Yellowstone being the sort of program that lasts for six years, largely due to the fact that the ratings are so strong and the cast seems to enjoy what they do. Meanwhile, the Paramount Network is trying to make a franchise out of this with a prequel already in the works — we also wouldn’t be shocked if a formal spin-off is announced down the road. You want to give this show time in order to support all of that.

If there is any reason for concern at the moment, it’s that writer Taylor Sheridan or star Kevin Costner could want out before a season 5 or 6, but we haven’t heard anything to suggest that! For now, our assumption is that Paramount wants to announce a season 5 during a season 4 to build more buzz around it. We think that they will before the fall, mostly so that they can keep a similar filming time-frame to what they’ve had in advance. (Typically this show shoots before the winter to ensure the locations are as desired for the story.)

