The Good Fight season 5 spoilers: NCIS: New Orleans alum signs up







The Good Fight season 5 is wasting no time casting a fan favorite from the world of NCIS: New Orleans.

According to a report from TVLine, CCH Pounder (fresh off of playing Loretta Wade on the crime procedural) is going to be appearing in multiple episodes of the Paramount+ streaming show. Her role is that of Vinetta, a Chicago native who is desperate for justice following a recent spike in crime within her neighborhood. Will she be able to get what she seeks? We already know that nothing happens easily within this world.

In a statement about the casting, here is what creators Robert and Michelle King had to say:

“We’ve wanted to work with CCH Pounder for years, and couldn’t be more thrilled that she’s bringing her incredible talents to playing Vinetta.”

Pounder’s got a great array of characters within her past, and that leaves the door open here to almost-endless possibilities.

It does make sense for The Good Fight to bring some more new faces into the picture this season, especially in light of the departures of Delroy Lindo and Cush Jumbo. While a great cast still remains, you want to continue to give people as many reasons to watch as possible. Pounder joins Homeland alum Mandy Patinkin as one of the most high-profile parts of this season, and because we are still so early on, there is boundless flexibility as to where things could go from here.

Remember that the bulk of The Good Fight season 5 still needs to air — we’re still in the early going! Rest assured, we’re more than a little bit excited to see where things go from here…

