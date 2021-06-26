Animal Kingdom season 5: Finn Cole, cast reflect on big Smurf moment







With the premiere of Animal Kingdom season 5 coming on TNT in just a couple of weeks, isn’t it nice to hear a little more from the cast? We like to think so!

The latest video below courtesy of the network does not necessarily give away any major spoilers on the future; yet, you have a chance to see what Ben Robson, Finn Cole, Jake Weary, and Shawn Hatosy all had to say about the show’s signature season 4 moment: The death of Smurf.

As we move into the new season, there is no denying that the death of Smurf looms large. Very large. We don’t know how the Cody boys function without the matriarch around — she wasn’t exactly a unifying force a lot of the time, but she was a touchstone and a key planner in many jobs. Without her, there is almost sure to be a greater power struggle as Deran, J, Pope, and Craig will each feel like they know best what to do. They’ve all been around the block a few times and with that in mind, they each have this pretense of experience that guides them.

Despite whatever they’ve done and what they’ve gone through, it feels inevitable that there’s going to be some chaos coming when these new episodes air. Be prepared for that moving forward. We’re going to see action, characters falling apart, and potentially even more death. We know that there’s a season 6, but that doesn’t mean that every key character in this video is a part of it…

