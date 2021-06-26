The Flash season 7 episode 17 spoilers: New 150th episode scoop!







There’s a chance that you’ve heard a few things about The Flash season 7 episode 17 already. For starters, remember that it’s the 150th episode of the show! It will also mark the first appearance of Jordan Fisher as Bart Allen a.k.a. Impulse. While we know that the writers are changing a few things from the comics with this character, we still get a sense that they’re keeping the essence of who he is.

Oh, and did we mention that this is also the penultimate episode of the season? The Godspeed war is going to be getting crazier and crazier, and it’s leading up to some big stuff happening as we wrap up this particular batch of episodes.

For a little more information as to what’s coming, be sure to check out the full The Flash season 7 episode 17 synopsis below:

Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) greet their future children, XS (guest star Jessica Parker Kennedy) and Bart (guest star Jordan Fisher), only for a shocking secret to threaten their new familial harmony. Meanwhile, the Godspeed war intensifies and threatens to destroy Central City.

While it’s unclear just how long we’re going to be seeing Bart and his sister (a slightly different version than who we saw pre-Crisis) stick around, they could be essential in taking down the true Godspeed once and for all. It feels like this is the sort of situation where a lot of speedsters would prove useful, even if we’re not altogether sure that XS and Impulse are fully trained for this.

All in all, we expect this episode to be really fun, and it’s also meant to be the first half of a two-parter! Whatever happens here is sure to continue directly into the second part of the story and from there, we’ll have to speculate over potential cliffhangers…

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Flash right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Flash season 7 episode 17?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, remember to stick around to get some more news on the series. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







