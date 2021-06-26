Better Call Saul season 6 filming: How far along is the cast, crew?







In the event you did not know, Better Call Saul season 6 is currently in production — not only that, but the cast and crew are pretty far along!

In a new post on Twitter responding to a fan, executive producer/director Thomas Schnauz confirmed that the team is currently in the process of shooting episode 6; meanwhile, preparations are underway for episode 7 — the halfway point of the final season!

Want to make sure you don’t miss out on Better Call Saul video updates when it returns? Then we suggest that you SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube now! We’ll also have reviews this summer of Power Book III: Raising Kanan, American Horror Story, and other shows.

Given that production has been underway for a little while, it’s our hope that the series can be wrapped production-wise at some point this fall. This would set the stage for Better Call Saul season 6 to premiere on AMC when we get around to early 2022! We know that this is the plan, and episodes are being edited and pieced together while the cast and crew continue to film. As complicated as this show may be, it’s also a well-oiled machine and there are a lot of people making sure that it runs smoothly.

If you want specific spoilers on what lies ahead … well, you’re going to be waiting a long time. This is one of the most secretive series on all of TV, which makes sense when you think about the heavy mythology that the team is trying to protect. Sure, we know how Jimmy/Saul ends up at the end of Breaking Bad, but there is still that mystery of where things go for him in Omaha as Gene.

Related – Check out other updates when it comes to Better Call Saul right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Better Call Saul season 6?

Have any predictions at present for how things are going to end? Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do that, remember to also come back around to score other updates on this show and more. (Photo: AMC.)

No. 7 is prepping, 6 is shooting, and there is post production work left on all of the episodes so far. — Thomas Schnauz (@TomSchnauz) June 23, 2021

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







