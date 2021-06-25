The Blacklist season 9: Is work underway behind the scenes?







We know that The Blacklist season 9 is coming to NBC at some point down the road — so are the parties involved already started?

As is often the case in situations like this, the answer is both yes and no — it’s complicated. When it comes to filming the show, James Spader and the rest of the cast are not off filming on set; they probably will not be for a good while. Yet, the writers behind the scenes are already at work!

In a recent post on Twitter, the official Blacklist Room confirmed that they are already “hard at work” crafting new episodes for season 9 — which we have to imagine is one of the most challenging ones yet. You’re penning scripts without creator Jon Bokenkamp involved, and this is the first time we’ve seen that. Meanwhile, it’s also going to be the first season without Megan Boone as a series regular — and pending some shocking twist, we don’t think we’ll be seeing Liz Keen again. The character is (spoiler alert!) seemingly dead after what happened to her outside of the restaurant.

The first order of business for The Blacklist season 9 is going to be figuring out how Raymond Reddington moves forward. Through the entirety of the series, his focus was protecting Elizabeth Keen. That mission now looks to be a failure. If that is truly the case, what does he do from here? Does he go on a full-fledged revenge tour?

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Blacklist season 9?

Are you also happy to know that work is already being done? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments!

That's season 8! Thank you all for sticking with us in this wild covid year! We're already hard at work on season 9 and wan't wait to show it to you all in the fall! <3 #TheBlacklist @NBCBlacklist — Blacklist Writers (@BlacklistRoom) June 24, 2021

