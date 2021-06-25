Van Helsing season 6: Why isn’t it happening at Syfy?







Is there a chance at a Van Helsing season 6? Is there even a need for one? Full disclosure: We’re writing this piece prior to the series finale airing. Depending on how the final episode airs, there may be no reason for a conversation here at all about the future!

The first thing that we have to say here is rather simple: Syfy gave the writers proper time to give the show a proper ending. This was not some abrupt cancellation and instead, there was a final-season order and advance warning. That’s not something a lot of shows get, especially at a network that is prone to quick cancellations. In that sense, we have to be happy that we’re getting something more at all.

It is probably a good thing that the series got that final-season order in advance, given that the ratings for season 5 so far have been less than stellar. The show was not able to muster a 0.1 rating in the 18-49 demographic this season on average, and is generating less than 250,000 live viewers a week. We know that the measurement system for TV ratings is old and archaic, but it doesn’t stop the fact that this is what a lot of major networks look at first and foremost.

Since it seems highly unlikely that a season 6 is going to be happening, let’s go ahead and say this: Our hope is that the cast and crew here get some other exciting opportunities coming up. After everything that they’ve done over the years with this show, we hope that they get a chance to dive into something else that is bold, unique, and supremely interested. We’re excited for what the future holds.

In the end, though, enjoy the series finale — let’s hope that it serves as a great celebration to everything you loved about this show.

Are you bummed that there is no Van Helsing season 6 coming to Syfy?

