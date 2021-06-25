Mythic Quest season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at Apple TV+?







Following today’s big season 2 finale, can you expect a Mythic Quest season 3 renewal to happen? Or, is it more likely that the show gets canceled?

As per usual when it comes to finales, there are a lot of moving parts here and a lot of people who need to come to an agreement. Nonetheless, we’re hopeful that a season 3 of the workplace comedy will happen.

For starters, isn’t this one of Apple TV+’s most-successful comedies behind Ted Lasso? It gets a good bit of positive acclaim from viewers and critics alike, and it also brings to the table a concept and environment that is fully unique. The world of video-game development is not something often explored in series form, and this show, despite all of the laughs, works to make it authentic. It’s also got a premise that allows it to diversify thanks to the products being created within the show’s particular world.

We don’t think that the streaming service will necessarily feel some sort of rush to make a renewal happen; instead, they can look at the overall viewer retention here across the first two seasons and what the premise of a season 3 will be. Because they don’t rely on advertising or some sort of typical broadcast model, there is no pressure to launch more episodes in the same exact window. (Our hope is still that a season 3 could launch at some point in 2022, especially now that the health crisis is starting to wind down.)

Ultimately, we’ll just have to wait and see what the future holds here! With this cast and the quality of the writing, though, it’d be a mistake for Apple to pass this up. There is so much more story that they could tell, and they are still a relatively-new streaming service. It doesn’t benefit them to go about canceling a lot of their shows.

