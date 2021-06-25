Good Girls canceled at NBC; season 5 will not air on Netflix







There is a double-dose of bad news coming out today when it comes to the fate of NBC’s Good Girls.

Where do we begin? Well, let’s rip off the metaphorical bandage here: The show has been officially canceled according to TVLine. There were hopes that a deal could be reached on a fifth and final season, but there was no financial arrangement that worked out for both parties.

Meanwhile, all hopes of the show moving to Netflix are seemingly shot, even though the series performed extremely well over there for the first three seasons. This was the hope for a lot of people, as there was an expectation that NBC could choose to move on.

Good Girls marks the latest not-so-good example of how hard it is to move a show from one place to another. Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist is not moving to Peacock despite there being advanced talks on the subject; meanwhile, you also aren’t going to see Manifest over at Netflix despite some chatter there. Clarice was poised to go from CBS to Paramount+ for a while, but talks eventually there fell apart. SEAL Team is one of the few shows this season to successfully execute a move, and with it, at least it’s still getting a few episodes on the linear network later this year before making the move.

Ultimately, there are still some episodes left of Good Girls season 4 to enjoy, but whether or not we get a fitting end is a totally different story. This cancellation is particular a bummer just based on how deep the show was into its run. At this point, you’d want to hope that it sticks around long enough to have a proper ending! This entire spring has felt like a bad omen for all somewhat-serialized shows on network TV.

