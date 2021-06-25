Making It season 3 episode 2 spoilers: Two new makers arrive!







Following tonight’s premiere, we are more than curious already to learn about Making It season 3 episode 2 on NBC. How in the world could we not? This is one of TV’s most endearing reality competition shows — it’s not about drama. Instead, it’s about getting to see some wonderful people showing off their creativity.

Also, the premiere ended in a pretty surprising way: Nobody was eliminated! Not only that, but there are actually two new makers entering the competition now. It’s a packed field and moving forward, we are going to see some eliminations happen. This isn’t going to be one of those shows where we get to see the same crop of people stick around the whole way through. (That’s more of what you tend to get over on Tough as Nails.)

Do you want to get a few more details now about the competitions coming up? Then be sure to check out the full Making It season 3 episode 2 synopsis:

07/01/2021 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : Nick and Amy embrace the theme of sharing as the Makers create a dozen unique cookies for a cookie swap, transforming various types one can buy at the grocery store. The sharing continues as the Makers create a lending library themed to something they would want to share with their own neighborhood. TV-PG

If there was ever an episode of this show quite for us, this is it. Think about it — who doesn’t love cookies? This is a great chance to see these tasty treats explored in a whole new way. Meanwhile, we’ve always referred to lending libraries as “take a book, leave a book.” It’s something that is very much in line with the theme of this show. Just remember how happy these people were to even see new competition enter the shop!

