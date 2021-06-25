Power Book III: Raising Kanan posters: Head back to 1991 Queens







Come Sunday, July 18 on Starz, the premiere of Power Book III: Raising Kanan is going to arrive — and yea, it looks awesome already!

We’ve seen a few trailers here and there for what lies ahead, and the biggest thing we’re getting a good sense of now is that this show wants to very-much capture the vibe and the style of Southside Jamaica, Queens all the way back in 1991. There may be some viewers out there who remember this era fondly, and throwbacks could be the name of the game for this series.

For those who haven’t heard too much as of yet, Raising Kanan is of course the origin story for Kanan Stark, the notorious Power character played by 50 Cent in the original. On this show, he’s trying to find his way in the world while learning the game from his mother Raq. You’ll see the influences in his life and his struggles — but for the time being, don’t expect to see young versions of Ghost or Tommy. This is meant to be Kanan’s story for the time being, and we hope it’s one that peels back all of the layers.

If you do want to further understand the attention to detail that is being showcased on Book III, just check out the photos below via franchise creator Courtney Kemp! They do a more than good job of show you how Kanan and some other characters will be presented.

