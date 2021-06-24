Good Girls season 4 episode 12 spoilers: Prepare for ‘Family First’







Do you want a good sense of what lies ahead on Good Girls season 4 episode 12? Let’s just say that a big episode is right around the corner, and that the show is not going to be slowing down after their two-episode return to the air.

The title for the next new episode is “Family First” and when you hear about that sort of thing, the early assumption to make is that we’re gearing up for some sort of warm, fuzzy hour of television. However, that may not end up being the case. Instead, this is where Rio may stop at nothing to get what he wants done.

For a few more details on what's coming up, be sure to check out the full Good Girls season 4 episode 12 synopsis below:

07/01/2021 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : A frustrated Rio takes matters into his own hands. More complications arise as the strip club undertakes some trouble. Dean forges an unexpected alliance with Stan. TV-14

Our own frustrations

A lot of them really come down to this: We still haven’t heard anything about a Good Girls season 5! We know there was at one point buzz that Netflix would pick the show up but at this point, know that buzz doesn’t mean a whole lot. There was talk, for example, that Peacock would pick up Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist — that didn’t happen. Meanwhile, Paramount+ didn’t end up coming to an agreement with Clarice studio MGM.

What we’re trying to say here is pretty simple: If you do want there to be a Good Girls season 5, be sure to watch the show live! That’s the only way to signal to either NBC or another suitor that you will check out more down the road.

