Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 4 episode 19: Jenni’s announcement







Next week on Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 4 episode 19, you’re going to get that combination of things you always want! In one corner, you’re going to have fantastic family milestones that make you so happy for some of the cast. However, in the other you’re going to have complete and utter chaos that gets drawn out to no end.

Just so you have a better overall sense of what we’re talking about here, we suggest that you check out the full Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 4 episode 19 synopsis below:

Jenni has a huge announcement. But before the celebration can begin, the roommates must deal with the elephant in the room currently casting a rather large shadow over their Poconos vacation – videos of Angelina and her mystery man in Old Bridge, NJ.

The “Old Bridge saga” (as it should be known) has been going on for a couple of episodes now, and in true Jersey Shore fashion no one is going to stop their “investigation” until we get to the very bottom of things. There may be some comedy that the group gets out of this, but there is something serious at the core in Angelina’s relationship with Chris.

As for Jenni’s good news, that should give us eventually something to celebrate! (Could it be tied to her recent engagement earlier this year? That’s possible.) Just don’t be surprised if this is one of those episodes that spends a ton of time getting us to a reveal that happens in the final seconds; from there, we then wait another week to see events play out in earnest. They’ve done this so many times in between the original show and now this one…

