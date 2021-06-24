The Good Fight season 5 episode 2 spoilers: How does it press on?







Curious to learn more about The Good Fight season 5 episode 2? Let’s just say that the next episode could go in a lot of new directions.

After all, the season 5 premiere this week had a really difficult task in front of it. It certainly did its best to put the best foot forward, but it also had the challenge of wrapping up the events of season 4. That batch of episodes ended abruptly and in the aftermath of that, the show had to take on a global health crisis, a Presidential election, and then also a fight for social justice. Add to this the fact that Cush Jumbo and Delroy Lindo were both departing the show.

Now, there’s going to be a greater sense of flexibility for the writers to move forward, and a lot of the story with that is going to be due to changing dynamics. Diane has a different path forward now, but can she find the world that best works for her? Also, how big of a role is Mandy Patinkin going to have? He’s one of the most exciting parts of this upcoming season to us, largely because it’s such a different role that he’s playing now than Saul Berenson. Without the beard, he has an opportunity in a lot of ways to transform himself — and a lot of his mannerisms, as well.

This season of The Good Fight is the first on the rebranded Paramount+, but we don’t foresee there being too many structural changes to what the show is. It’s going to continue to be biting, political, and also all about addressing issues in the real world. It’s not going to pull any punches and we’re very-much stoked to see what that looks like long-term.

