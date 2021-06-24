The Blacklist alum Megan Boone signs first-look production deal







Following her exit from The Blacklist last night, it looks as though Megan Boone is wasting no time cementing her future.

In a new report today over at Deadline, Boone has signed a first-look production deal at Sony Pictures Television, the same studio that produces the NBC series. While here, she will work with her team to develop future projects — this is clearly something that she is passionate about doing, and it may be tied to her decision to move forward in the first place.

In a statement confirming this exit Jeff Frost, President of Sony Pictures Television, had the following to say:

“Megan was instrumental in the success of Blacklist and we are elated she will continue to be an integral member of the Sony family. Megan’s artistic prowess and vision is extremely complimentary to our creative focus and direction and we’re very excited about developing new projects with her. We look forward to much continued success together.”

Meanwhile, Boone added the following in a statement of her own, while also explaining the name for her Weird Sister production company:

“I am beyond excited to have a home at SPTV where I can branch out and continue to work with this incredible team … They have been instrumental in my career, and fundamentally believe in my vision for Weird Sister. I’m thrilled for this new chapter.

“The name Weird Sister encapsulates some of the most important aspects of what I aspire to with my company. Weird Sister is woman-led and embraces difference. I view alternative perspectives & abnormalities as essential strengths in the people I collaborate with, the character-driven stories I want to tell and the unique worlds I look forward to crafting with a diverse team of collaborators.”

Hopefully, we’ll hear more about Boone’s upcoming projects in the coming months — we’re more than thrilled for her to have this opportunity!

