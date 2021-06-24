iCarly revival episode 5 air date: What do we know for now?







After today’s fun episode 4, what can you expect when it comes to episode 5 of the iCarly revival on Paramount+? We do have a few different things to get into here…

Let’s kick things off here with this: iCarly episode 5 will be coming to the streaming service next week. While it was nice to be able to dive into three episodes at once last week, that was just a one-time gig. It’s not something that, unfortunately, we’re going to be seeing a lot of moving forward. They wanted people to get on board the new version of the show and by and large, we think that they figured it out.

As for what the show is going to be moving forward, we expect it to continue to go the route that it did for most of episode 4. That episode brought us spoofs of red-carpet events, The Real Housewives, and also companies like Cameo that let you pay for personalized messages. A lot of the show is taking ideas of the original and then translating them into the 2021 world. Being a celebrity is different now, especially when so many people are looking for you to fail. That is what makes having true friends all the more important — hence, some of what we saw from Harper at the end of this week’s episode. She was willing to cover for Carly in more ways than one!

In terms of larger story arcs, we do think that this show is going to be pretty slow to move things along. There’s no real reason to hurry! The biggest thing that we’d love to see explored further is Carly only being interested in a certain kind of guy. She has made that revelation now and with that, needs to figure out more of what that means for her future.

Related – Be sure to get some other news on the iCarly revival!

What do you most want to see on the iCarly revival moving forward?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to stick around for some other news pertaining to the show. (Photo: Paramount+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







