United States of Al season 2: Is it renewed, canceled? Premiere date talk







Following today’s finale, are you going to see a United States of Al season 2 over at CBS? Or, is it more likely that the show is canceled? Within this article, we have a few different things to break down!

Let’s start here with a little bit of the good news: There will be more new episodes coming! This announcement was confirmed by the network earlier this spring, which feels like a tremendous show of faith on the series’ future. The ratings for season 1 were never out of this world, but there were also some significant obstacles here. Take, for example, the fact that it premiered so late in the spring, and the show’s most-recent episodes came right in the middle of the summer.

One of the things that United States of Al clearly has going for it is the presence of executive producer Chuck Lorre behind the scenes. CBS has a longstanding relationship with him that dates back to Two and a Half Men and The Big Bang Theory — that doesn’t even mention the other shows that he has on the air with them now including Bob Hearts Abishola, B Positive, and also Young Sheldon.

United States of Al is currently on the fall schedule, where it is poised to air after Young Sheldon — in other words, the best half-hour lead-in that they have. It’s another sign that there is a lot of faith in this show long-term and we imagine that there will be more of a marketing campaign behind it coming up. The struggle that this show has is really the same struggle that most other sitcoms out there have at the moment — trying to find a way to stand out in a REALLY crowded field. With all of the viewing options that now exist, multi-camera comedies don’t have that same sort of must-watch label attached to them anymore.

What do you want to see when it comes to a United States of Al season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, remember to stick around for some other news. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







