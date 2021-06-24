The Blacklist season 8 finale: EP pays tribute to Megan Boone after exit







Last night on The Blacklist, we officially said goodbye to Megan Boone as Elizabeth Keen. While the exit didn’t come as a surprise, the way in happened certainly did.

Who would’ve thought that Vandyke of all people would have been the one to kill her? That moment at the end of the finale was stunning, largely in that it takes away Reddington’s entire mission. For the past thirty years, keeping Liz safe was his priority. Regardless of all the bad people he stopped, that mission now feels like a failure. The character could be adrift now moving into season 9, with there no longer being an explicit path for him to follow.

If you haven’t watched our review of The Blacklist season 8 finale yet, take a look at that below! Once you do watch that, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube! We’ll continue to have coverage of the show every Friday through the rest of the summer.

While we continue to mourn Liz and question the future of the series, why not take a look at what executive producer Jon Bokenkamp has to say about Megan’s departure? In a post on Twitter (see below), the show creator refers to Megan as an “incredible collaborator” and a “tireless partner,” and that he is more than proud of all the work that they’ve done. Megan seems to be leaving the show on good terms, and showed great gratitude to the cast and crew in a farewell post on Instagram last night.

So what is next for Megan? We imagine that she will take her time to determine what her next gig will be. She had eight years of doing a time-consuming job, so we could see her shifting more into movies or something with less of a permanent feel to it. (We do personally think it’d be really fun if she does jump over to New Amsterdam for a guest spot, reuniting with her former on-screen love interest Ryan Eggold.)

The Blacklist season 9 will be airing on NBC this fall; to get some more discussion about that, be sure to visit the link here.

Are you going to miss Megan Boone on The Blacklist after all this time?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around for some other news. (Photo: NBC.)

Words can’t express my gratitude, Megan. You have been an incredible collaborator, a tireless partner, and I couldn’t be more proud of what we’ve built together. From the bottom of my heart, thank you for this incredible ride. I can’t wait to see what you dream up next. pic.twitter.com/ZuALX1s9M2 — Jon Bokenkamp (@JonBokenkamp) June 24, 2021

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







