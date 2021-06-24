MasterChef season 11 Legends episode 5 preview: Sherry Yard appears!







Following what happened tonight on Fox, are you curious to learn what’s coming up on MasterChef season 11 episode 5? The season of Legends is continuing, and there is another big name that is coming into the kitchen in Sherry Yard!

We don’t think we have to say too much about what makes this particular judge special: She’s one of the most well-known pastry chefs out there. She will be entering the kitchen to help a challenge that is themed all around making the perfect restaurant-quality dessert. That’s not easy, especially since not all of these home cooks are bakers day in and day out.

One of the best analogies to use when it comes to cooking versus baking is science and math. With cookie, there’s room for experiments and you can create different things that are all fantastic in their own right. However, when it comes to baking it’s a lot about nailing the measurements and making sure you give the dish the proper time. Otherwise, you are setting yourself up for failure.

After tonight’s elimination there are fourteen home cooks stepping forward — at least one of them will be, most likely, going home next week. It’s still far too early in the competition to determine who the surefire favorite to win is, but in general we think faring well here is a combination of both creativity and execution. You want to stand out, but you also don’t want to think outside of the box so much that you can’t get your vision on a plate.

There are many more Legends to come, so even if it’s still too early for you to have a favorite home-cook, at least you can rejoice in some of the big-name chefs who are coming into the kitchen week after week!

