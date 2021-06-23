NCIS: Hawaii: Vanessa Lachey, cast talk start of filming







While there has been a lot of attention paid to the flagship NCIS as of late, why not take a moment to recognize NCIS: Hawaii? This is the only show in the franchise currently in production, and we have a chance to hear from the cast and crew today all about it.

In the video below, you can see Vanessa Lachey, Tori Anderson, and several other cast members discuss the blessing ceremony they all recently underwent to kick off the new season of the show. This was a powerful way for all of them to center themselves and remember just how lucky they all are to be there. Hawaii is a wonderful location to film a show, and the land there means so much to all of the lobal people. We’re excited to see how the show honors and utilizes the locations — while there is a sense of escapism that comes with most of it, it also does mean a good bit more than that, as well.

NCIS: Hawaii stars Lachey as Jane Tennant, the first female Special Agent in Charge that we have seen with this franchise. This show will have the benefit of airing after NCIS proper on Monday nights this fall, with the idea being to inject some more life into a franchise that just lost NCIS: New Orleans. It may also give CBS a little bit more of what they’ve been missing ever since Hawaii Five-0 went off the air. They do still have Magnum PI, but isn’t it just nice to have as many Hawaii-based shows as humanly possible?

We anticipate that the first formal trailer for NCIS: Hawaii will come out a little bit later this summer — with this being a brand-new show, there’s a reason to be confident that it is going to be marketed in a big way.

