Siesta Key season 4 episode 7 spoilers: Juliette, Kelsey’s breaking point







Siesta Key season 4 episode 7 is poised to arrive on MTV next week and early signs suggest this: It’s going to be big.

For a long time now, it’s felt like things were getting worse for Juliette and Kelsey. It was hard to pin down exactly where things would end, other than in a place that can be described as “pretty bad.” This upcoming episode looks to be the culmination of a lot of that. Just look at the title alone here in “Things Will Never Be the Same.” Isn’t that a pretty clear warning as to where we are going?

If that doesn’t fit the bill, we suggest that you also take a look at our Siesta Key season 4 episode 7 synopsis with other updates on where we’re going from here:

Juliette and Kelsey’s rivalry reaches the point of no return. The island is too small for Brandon, Jordana, Camilla, and Will, and the jealousies lead to a blow up. Joe and Stef confront Joe’s fear of commitment.

Before this episode wraps we’re expecting a few arguments like no other, and also a few people getting off of the island. This is one of the issues that is inherent with the show’s setting this time around: No one has any room to breathe! Because of that, there is potential for there to be some huge incidents at around every turn — then again, that may have been some of what producers were hoping for. Sure, this bubble environment was enforced mostly by the global health crisis, but there are some ways in which it can fold into the story!

We just hope that with a title like what MTV is hyping up here, we are really getting set for a story with some significant twists and turns.

Related – Be sure to get some more news and information when it comes to Siesta Key right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Siesta Key season 4 episode 7?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you take a look at that, remember to stick around for all sorts of other news. (Photo: MTV.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







