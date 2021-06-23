In the Dark season 3 episode 2 spoilers: Staying one step ahead







Following the premiere today, do you want to know more about In the Dark season 3 episode 2? There is a great deal more story coming, and the goal is to give you something totally different from what we’ve seen before.

Early on this season, we’re going to see something totally different for Murphy and her friends — they’re on the run! Or, at the very least, they’re doing what they can in order to ensure that they can’t be found. We think this will lead to a great game of cat-and-mouse through at least the early part of the season; one of the good things that comes with this show being so under-the-radar is that it leaves the door open to surprises. Not too many people have uncovered what the road ahead for Perry Mattfeld and the rest of the cast is going to look like!

Below, we have the full In the Dark season 3 episode 2 synopsis with some other news as to what lies ahead:

ON THE LAM – Murphy (Perry Mattfeld), Jess (Brooke Markham), Felix (Morgan Krantz) and Max (Casey Deidrick) begin a long and arduous journey as they attempt to stay one step ahead of Josh (Theo Bhat) and Clemens (Matt Murray.). Emmanuel Osei-Kuffour directed the episode written by Corinne Kingsbury and Yael Zinkow (#302). Original airdate 6/30/2021.

One of the nice things about where we are now with In the Dark is that we know already that the show is coming back. A season 4 renewal was announced many weeks ago! From a writing perspective, that has to give the storytellers more confident to veer the story off in whatever direction they so choose. There’s less concern over the immediate future and a heck of a lot more creative freedom. Nonetheless, we’ll be here to document more twists and turns along the way.

