Big Brother 23, Love Island USA season 3 returns teased in CBS promo







CBS is gearing up for a big summer starting on Wednesday, July 7 — after all, you’ve got both Big Brother 23 and Love Island USA on the way!

In the promo below, you can see just how the network is marketing the shows, acting as though they are essential staples of summer. (Love Island has only been on for a couple of years, but we’ll roll with it.) These are accentuated by a new “summer anthem” by Flo Rida entitled “Summer’s Not Ready.”

What’s probably more appealing to a lot of you out there is the official details of both of these shows courtesy of the network. Check out the press release below…

BIG BROTHER kicks off season 23 with a live premiere as the all-new group of Houseguests moves into the newly redesigned house. Houseguests are in for a high-stakes summer full of Big Risks and Big Rewards, where one wrong gamble could cost them everything. Beginning Sunday, July 11, the series will air Sundays and Wednesdays (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT), and Thursdays (8:00-9:00 PM, live ET/delayed PT), featuring the live eviction show. Julie Chen Moonves returns as host.

Wait, does this mean that there is no live move-in anymore? That was the reporting for a while but things have a tendency to change sometime with the show. This is still vague. (Unfortunately, we’re probably still waiting for several more days before meeting the cast.)

LOVE ISLAND’s third season will take place in the sundrenched Hawaiian Islands with an all-new cast of Islanders looking for love. The ultimate temptation, Casa Amor, will be back as well as new games and challenges that test and strengthen the couples’ relationships. Following its 90-minute premiere on Wednesday, July 7, LOVE ISLAND will air Thursday and Friday (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) and Sunday (9:00-11:00PM, ET/PT) during its first week. After its first week, the show will air Tuesdays through Fridays (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT), and Sundays (9:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) for the remainder of the season. Arielle Vandenberg and Matthew Hoffman return as host and narrator, respectively.

Having the latter show back on an actual island makes some sense, and it was probably made possible due to the pandemic being closer to the end. We do think both shows will exercise great care, but it’s starting to feel more and more like the TV world is getting back to normal.

.@official_flo said it best, you’re not ready. 😍 Summer is coming to CBS. Don’t say we didn’t warn you.⛱ 😏 All-new seasons of @loveislandusa and @CBSBigBrother premiere July 7th on CBS! pic.twitter.com/fdLfgbQ2P4 — CBS (@CBS) June 23, 2021

