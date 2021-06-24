The Blacklist season 9 premiere date hopes for James Spader, cast







After tonight’s enormous finale, it goes without saying that you will want The Blacklist season 9 news pretty much immediately. How in the world could you not? We’re talking here about a season full of mystery and new adventure, though it may also feel rather strange without Megan Boone as a significant part of it.

The first thing that we should tell you within this piece is that there is, in fact, going to be a season 9 coming to NBC down the road. This was announced many weeks ago, prior to the news being made public that Megan was leaving. It was the plan prior to the renewal, though, for Megan to leave this season, so there is no real blindside with that.

The creative challenge moving forward now is a rather fascinating one: How do you make The Blacklist work with one of the most important characters off-screen? The show was able to pull it off for a sizable chunk of season 8, but through a lot of that there was still the understanding that Liz would eventually be back. It’s a totally different situation now that the character is gone for good and we have to figure out what the future is going to hold.

As for the premiere date, more than likely we’ll see the show back by November, at the latest. It is on the NBC fall schedule, and much of this could come down to when production gets enough episodes in the can. Given how filming went so much later than usual this spring, we may not see the same start time that we’ve seen in seasons not impacted by the virus.

