America’s Got Talent: Ryan Stock & Amberlynn return after accident







Who are Ryan Stock & Amberlynn? If you’ve watched America’s Got Talent over the years, you are very familiar with the dangerous duo. These two have been a part of the show in the past, and were actually a part of one of the most notable live performances gone awry ever. Remember when a flaming arrow hit Ryan right in the threat? He’s clearly a professional, but it was a reminder of just how risky some of these performances can be.

Of course, we more than understand why the judges were a little nervous when the two of them came out on stage at the end of the episode — even if not all of them were there back when the two were first a part of the competition. (Namely, Sofia Vergara wasn’t a part of the panel.)

For those wondering why AGT would bring these two back after making it to the live shows in the past, they aren’t the first act with this distinction! Remember that years ago, The Passing Zone performed on multiple occasions. The same goes for dance group All That — sometimes, it happens and the producers don’t even acknowledge it! It’s just hard not to in this particular situation. (Yes, these acts returned as contestants — we’ll have more on this later.)

What was weird about this particular performance was that the show set the two up as though they got a personal call from Simon to appear — largely as a means of scaring Sofia. First, Amberlynn shot a balloon with a crossbow while blindfolded. Then, they blindfolded Sofia and had her shoot a balloon over Simon! This entire thing was a setup just so that he could prank her into thinking she just about killed him mid-act. This was ridiculous — and we’re not even sure it was an audition since there was no vote. Sofia said that she will want revenge later, so we shall see.

