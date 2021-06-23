His Dark Materials season 3 filming officially begins!







While you may be waiting a while to see His Dark Materials season 3 on the air, you can take solace in the following: Filming is underway! Production will be happening in Wales and England over the course of the coming months, and hopefully, we’ll get news about a formal premiere date at some point later this year. Just remember, though, that this is a show with a ton of post-production — don’t be surprised if it takes a little bit of time for more information to come out.

For the time being, we do have some information to better tide you over…

Official logline via BBC / HBO – Season three will see “Will” (Amir Wilson), the bearer of The Subtle Knife, and “Lyra” (Dafne Keen), the prophesied child, travel through multiple worlds to find and protect each other.

Statement from Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming – “It has been a joy watching audiences embrace this incredible journey of self-discovery, friendship and purpose with Lyra over the past two seasons. Jane, Dan and everyone on the Bad Wolf team have done such a tremendous job bringing Philip’s beloved world to life, and I cannot wait for the fans to get a front row seat to all that is in store in this gripping and poignant final chapter.”

Statement from Ben Irving, Commissioning Editor, BBC Drama – “Philip Pullman’s extraordinary trilogy of novels reaches new heights in ‘The Amber Spyglass,’ and this incredible creative team have risen to the challenge every step of the way. Audiences on BBC One and iPlayer will need to prepare for another thrilling visual and emotional journey with Lyra and Will.”

We’re thrilled that audiences out there are getting a chance to see the entire trilogy play out on the screen, especially since this was far from a guarantee. These are at times challenging stories to adapt since there are SO many characters and worlds. There are fantastic locations, and that’s without even mentioning the daemons!

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to His Dark Materials

What do you most want to see when it comes to His Dark Materials season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do that, be sure to stick around for some other news. (Photo: BBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







