Good Witch season 7 ratings: Is there early optimism for a season 8?







We are fairly early on in Good Witch season 7 and with that, it is still far too early to tell whether or not a season 8 will happen. Nonetheless, we’ve got a lot to talk through here in terms of the ratings!

We wish we could say that all of it was good news, but alas, it’s not. To date, the Catherine Bell drama is averaging a 0.1 rating in the 18-49 demographic and generating just over 1.5 million live viewers an episode. These are drops of more than 15% in both measurements from where we were last season, and it remains to be seen what the reason for that is. Do we blame more competition, viewer fatigue, or people not knowing the show is on the air? It’s often hard to narrow it down to just one thing.

It’s with this drop in mind that we cannot guarantee that a season 8 is going to happen, even if we are for the most part optimistic. This is one of the signature shows on Hallmark Channel and it would be a shame to see it go without some sort of proper final season. Also, they don’t have a lot in terms of major, mainstream scripted dramas. Think about it like this: The main flagship shows that you see on the network are this one, When Calls the Heart, and then also Chesapeake Shores. Good Witch has had an incredible run already, one that includes specials, regular episodes, and big events. There’s also a long list of familiar faces we’d love to see back before the show comes to an end.

If you want to see a Good Witch season 8 happen on Hallmark Channel, our advice to you is pretty simple: Watch the show live! Beyond just that, convince all of your friends and family to do the same, especially if they’ve got a Nielsen box.

