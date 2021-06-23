Motherland: Fort Salem season 2 episode 2 spoilers: New recruits!







Following tonight’s big premiere, want to know where the story will be going on Motherland: Fort Salem season 2 episode 2? We’ve already seen where the premiere started off in terms of new witches and the aftermath of the finale. Yet, it does still feel like we’re watching the story feel itself out. Things are a little different from the first go-around, though the characters and the essence of the show are still the same. Is this a show about witchcraft? Sure, but it’s also about community and how challenges are tackled. We’re excited to see where things go this season, but also how many people watch.

Below, we’ve got the full Motherland: Fort Salem season 2 episode 2 synopsis with some other insight all about what lies ahead:

The Unit begins War College, introducing them to their Coven and new challenges. Anacostia and Scylla find themselves unlikely partners in a dangerous mission. Tally mentors a new recruit.

So what is coming up beyond episode 2? Later this season, you will see Abigail facing new challenges, plus also dreams taking a greater and greater role in the overall story. The real goal of a show like Motherland: Fort Salem is to keep you guessing. Shen you think of magic, more than likely you’re thinking about imagination being pushed to the absolute limit. We want to have that feel of wonder, but also danger — plenty of danger.

We’ll have more to report on here over the weeks to come, especially when it comes to the ratings for the series. We’re still hoping that there is a chance for a season 3, but we probably will not know anything for sure on that for a good while still.

