America’s Got Talent: Jimmie Herrod gets Sofia Vergara Golden Buzzer







At the start of tonight’s America’s Got Talent episode, we got official confirmation that Sofia Vergara’s Golden Buzzer was coming. We just had to spend the rest of the episode wondering who it would be. We actually thought it would be the JW Inspirational Singers of NYC for a while! Then, we met Jimmie Herrod.

What makes Jimmie so interesting? For starters, it was the idea that Simon Cowell hated his song choice from the movie Annie. He claims that it’s his least-favorite song in the entire world and yet, Jimmie still stuck with it! Why do that? Well, to be frank, he didn’t have another song at his disposal! He had to make the most of what was given to him, and he delivered here and then some. He’s got a tremendous talent and based on everything we’ve seen from him online, he is incredibly versatile.

Sofia wasted almost no time in giving Jimmie the Golden Buzzer — she pulled a classic trick on him. First, she didn’t stand after the performance, which suggested in a lot of ways that she didn’t love what he did. Then, she even said that she didn’t love it before opting to push the buzzer. It was a good trick!

There is no doubting Jimmie’s talent in the end and that’s what matters. He brought SO much life to a song that can be very dated and at times cheesy, and we’re beyond curious to know what he will be doing from here! A song like “Tomorrow” is one that applies very much to what we’re all going through in the world right now — it’s hopeful, and a reminder to keep fighting no matter what lies ahead.

If you want to watch the full performance from Jimmie, you can do that below!

